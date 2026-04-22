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David Dhawan says Varun Dhawan dislikes comparisons with Salman Khan and Govinda: ‘Papa mujhse kya karate ho’
David Dhawan spoke about his past hit collaborations with Salman Khan and Govinda and how Varun Dhawan faces the pressure of being compared to the two big stars.
Father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for the release of their new project Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. In a recent interaction, director David Dhawan spoke about his past hit collaborations with Salman Khan and Govinda and how Varun faces the pressure of being compared to the two big stars when he stars in his films.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Varun likes Salman Khan, Govinda and also Akshay Kumar. Some of the scenes that I shoot look like it is a Salman Khan scene, but it is not like that.”
When asked about Varun’s feelings about being compared to Salman and Govinda, he said, “He doesn’t like it sometimes. He tells me, “Papa aap mujhse kya karate rehte ho.’ I tell him that this is my cinema but you do it like yourself, people will say these things because both Govinda and Salman have been such successful actors with me. It is part of life. Good that he is being compared to good actors.”
David and Salman’s collaboration has given hits like Judwaa, Biwi No.1 and Partner, while his long partnership with Govinda gave iconic films like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Partner and more.
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David also spoke about his cult classic film Haseena Maan Jaayegi, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Govinda in lead roles, and shared which two actors could star in the iconic film in today’s generation. He said, “I like these two boys who were in Homebound – Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Vishal I really like. He is outstanding. These two together do kamal. they both are really good. I saw him playing the role of a villain in Mardaani 2 and since then I used to ask, ‘Who is this boy?’ “
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