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David Dhawan reacts to trolls Varun Dhawan faced during Border 2: ‘Everything fell flat on its face’
Varun Dhawan's father and filmmaker David Dhawan recalled the advice he gave to his son when he faced trolling during Border 2 release.
Varun Dhawan faced trolling after promotional videos of his film Border 2 were released. However, after the film was released, it became a box-office hit — a perfect reply to all the trolls. Now, Varun’s father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, has reacted to the same. David also recalled the advice he gave to his son during the tough time when he was facing immense criticism.
Speaking to Pinkvilla about the same, he said, “But kya hua? Sab ulat gaya na (But what happened? Everything fell flat on its face).” Talking about the advice he gave Varun to weather the troll barrage, he said, “Today, everything is work. I told him this will get over. Kuch din baad yehe log bolengi ki ye toh boht acha hai (After some days, these people themselves will say Varun is very good).”
‘I cried a lot after watching Varun Dhawan’s work in Border 2’
Lauding his performance, David said, “Uski last picture toh mujhey itni achi lagi thi. Uska kaam Border 2 mein… itna roya bhi hun main uss picture mein uske kaam se (I really liked his work in Border 2. I cried a lot after watching his work in the film).”
Talking about Varun’s evolution as an actor, the filmmaker said, “Definitely, he has improved and is on the right track. Aur vo apne kaam ki value jaanta hai (And he knows the value of his work). He respects the people around. He’s very careful and tries to give his best.”
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David Dhawan on Varun Dhawan being compared to Salman Khan, Govinda
David also spoke about how Varun doesn’t like being compared to Salman Khan and Govinda, superstars with whom the director has given several hit. he said, “He doesn’t like it sometimes. He tells me, ‘Papa aap mujhse kya karate rehte ho.’ I tell him that this is my cinema but you do it like yourself. People will say these things because both Govinda and Salman have been such successful actors with me. It is part of life. Good that he is being compared to good actors.”
David and Varun are collaborating again for their film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur and will release on May 22.
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