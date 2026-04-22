David Dhawan reacts to trolls Varun Dhawan faced during Border 2: ‘Everything fell flat on its face’

Varun Dhawan faced trolling after promotional videos of his film Border 2 were released. However, after the film was released, it became a box-office hit — a perfect reply to all the trolls. Now, Varun’s father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, has reacted to the same. David also recalled the advice he gave to his son during the tough time when he was facing immense criticism.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about the same, he said, “But kya hua? Sab ulat gaya na (But what happened? Everything fell flat on its face).” Talking about the advice he gave Varun to weather the troll barrage, he said, “Today, everything is work. I told him this will get over. Kuch din baad yehe log bolengi ki ye toh boht acha hai (After some days, these people themselves will say Varun is very good).”