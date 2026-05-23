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David Dhawan breaks down talking about son Varun Dhawan: ‘Everybody should have a son like him’
David Dhawan turned emotional recalling how Varun stayed beside him during his hospitalisation and health struggles.
What began as a lively trailer launch for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai unexpectedly turned emotional when filmmaker David Dhawan broke down while speaking about son Varun Dhawan’s support during one of the most difficult periods of his life.
The father-son duo attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Saturday alongside the film’s cast, including Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. While the event largely revolved around the comedy entertainer’s chaotic trailer, the mood shifted when David began speaking about Varun beyond films and box office numbers.
David Dhawan gets emotional talking about Varun Dhawan
The veteran filmmaker became visibly emotional on stage as he spoke about how Varun stood beside him during his health struggles and hospitalisation. Praising him not just as an actor but as a son, David said, “He has been a great son first, I would say. He has always looked after me, my health, anything, you know. He is always there, standing by.”
Recalling the time he was hospitalised, the director revealed that Varun barely left his side during recovery.
“And in the hospital also, he used to sleep there with me. When I was in the hospital. So, you know, what more do you want here?” he shared emotionally.
David then praised Varun’s growth as an actor, but admitted that his pride as a father outweighed everything else. “Actor toh he is improving, he has become what you want, he can give you that. Wo theek hai. But as a father, if I tell you, I mean, everybody should have a son like that.”
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As David struggled to hold back tears, Varun was also seen getting emotional while comforting his father on stage.
Back in 2022, David Dhawan was hospitalised after his health deteriorated suddenly. The filmmaker, who has long battled advanced-stage diabetes, spent nearly a week in hospital before returning home.
ALSO READ: ‘Everything will get sorted’: Ramesh Taurani on legal dispute around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai marks David and Varun Dhawan’s fourth collaboration after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1. The film is positioned as a family entertainer driven by romantic confusion, comic misunderstandings and exaggerated chaos.
The trailer shows Varun caught between two relationships as the characters played by Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur complicate his life further with unexpected pregnancy revelations.
The ensemble cast also includes Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, Ali Asgar and Rakesh Bedi. Produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 5.
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