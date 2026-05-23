David Dhawan breaks down talking about son Varun Dhawan: ‘Everybody should have a son like him’

What began as a lively trailer launch for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai unexpectedly turned emotional when filmmaker David Dhawan broke down while speaking about son Varun Dhawan’s support during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

The father-son duo attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Saturday alongside the film’s cast, including Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. While the event largely revolved around the comedy entertainer’s chaotic trailer, the mood shifted when David began speaking about Varun beyond films and box office numbers.

David Dhawan gets emotional talking about Varun Dhawan

The veteran filmmaker became visibly emotional on stage as he spoke about how Varun stood beside him during his health struggles and hospitalisation. Praising him not just as an actor but as a son, David said, “He has been a great son first, I would say. He has always looked after me, my health, anything, you know. He is always there, standing by.”