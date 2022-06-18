David Dhawan back home after being hospitalsied for a week, Varun Dhawan says he is ‘recovering well’

Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The 70-year-old director is now back home. David’s son, actor Varun Dhawan, shared a health update about his father with a publication on Friday after reports suggested that his health suddenly deteriorated due to diabetes. The director is diabetic and was previously hospitalised for the same reason.

“People love my Dad and we’ve got him back home now. It’s tough to work when your father is not well, but my father will always want me to complete my commitments. He’s recovering well at home now,” Varun told The Times of India.

A source told indianexpress.com, “David was rushed to the hospital as his health suddenly deteriorated due to diabetes. He is now recovering at home and is on medication.”

According to sources, David Dhawan was admitted to a hospital in the city last week, around the time when Varun was shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal in Europe with Janhvi Kapoor. While David was in the hospital, his wife Laali Dhawan was looking after him during the day, and Varun and his brother Rohit would be with their father at night.

Varun had earlier shared a video with David performing the hook step of The Punjaabban song from the actor’s upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo.