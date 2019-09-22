Daughters Day: Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn and others share adorable photos and videos

On the occasion of Daughters Day, celebrities took to Twitter and shared their love for their daughters.

Ajay Devgn posted a throwback photo of his kids and addressing a message to Nysa Devgn, he wrote, “Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY.”

Kajol too shared an adorable photo featuring herself with Nysa Devgn. She captioned the photo as, “Just you will always fit in my arms♥️”

Mahesh Babu’s wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar posted a cute video featuring herself with daughter Sitara. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Ur the shining light of my life !! Ur my little star which twinkles in my sky every sec…u make my world happy ♥♥ I love u like u could never imagine 😍😍 Happy daughters day my beautiful 😘😘”

“Happy Daughter’s day my lil one…Sita Papa❤❤ you are my most adorable, lovely, and naughty daughter ever! Love you forever!😘😘 Shine bright always,” Mahesh Babu tweeted a video.

“#DaughtersDay to my angel who I love so unconditionally. My Durga my Vertus my Arete , all goddesses of strength, and this is mine ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️to all daughters in the world we are our family’s strength 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻” Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote on Twitter.