Dasvi trailer: Abhishek Bachchan’s corrupt CM learns a new lesson in this heartwarming clip, watch

There is no need for Abhishek Bachchan to be ‘reticent or border-line apologetic’ about Dasvi trailer. In the short clip, the film touches your heart with Bachchan and his impeccable comic timing being the heart of this drama about a corrupt politician learning a new lesson in life. Dasvi also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Dasvi starts with Abhishek Bachchan’s Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an ‘aathvi pass’ politician being put behind bars following his involvement in a scam. Nimrat Kaur plays the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary’s wife who has now taken over his chief minister seat while he is in jail, and Yami Gautam is the by-the-rules IPS officer Jyoti Deswal who gives Chaudhary a tough time in the jail.

The story of the film, as per the trailer, revolves around the political life of Chaudhary and his wife Bimla, his time in jail and circumstances that motivate him to complete his 10th standard schooling. The trailer also shows his struggle of getting back to books, math and language classes in jail in order pass the crucial exam.

What works in the trailer is the fantastic comic timing of Abhishek Bachchan and his face-off with Yami. Nimrat, not content with just being the wife, now wants to rule the state. All three actors have their Jatt accents on point.

Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday showed the preview of the trailer to the press where he called his role challenging. He also opened up about how they did workshops with debutante filmmaker Tushar Jalota, the director of the film, to make sure every character looks and feels as authentic as possible.

What doesn’t work is the signature music composition that sounds similar in all Maddock films, the song towards the end of the trailer, however sweet, sounds just like the one from Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Dasvi, directed by debutante director Tushar Jalota, will start streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema from April 7.