Dasvi song Thaan Liya: Abhishek Bachchan features in motivational number

A new song from Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi is out. Titled “Thaan Liya”, the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Ashish Pandit. It is crooned by Sukhvinder Singh, Tanishkaa Sanghvi and Sachin-Jigar.

In the video of the song, Abhishek’s Ganga Ram Chaudhary is seen preparing for his class 10th exams. Studying seems to be a tough task for Chaudhary after being a politician all his life, but it seems Yami Gautam’s character Jyoti Deswal, who is a police officer, is eager to help him. In the visuals of the song, we also get to see the struggle of Nimrat Kaur’s character Bimla Devi Chaudhary in taking the seat of the chief minister after her husband lands up in jail.

“Thaan Liya” is a motivational number that reminds you of songs like “Ek Zindagi” and “Ek Jindari” from the film’s production house Maddock Films’ other ventures Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium.

Abhishek shared the song on his social media accounts and wrote, “ऊंचे रहेंगे हमारे कद से हमारे इरादे! #ThaanLiya, the motivational anthem from #Dasvi is out now! @sukhwindersinghofficial @the_original_tanishkaa @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya @sachinjigar @ashtagpandit.” His sister Shweta Bachchan left a fire emoji in the comments section of the video.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Dasvi, helmed by debutante director Tushar Jalota, will stream on Netflix and Jio Cinema from April 7.