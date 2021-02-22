Dasvi: Abhishek Bachchan and his marksheet feature in the first look, see photo

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday announced that he will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming social comedy, Dasvi, next. The actor would play the character the character of Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the film, which also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Dasvi, written by Ritesh Shah, went on floors on Monday. It is being directed by debutante Tushar Jalota. Abhishek took to Instagram to share his look from the film. Sporting a muffler and wearing a stud, Abhishek as Ganga Ram Chaudhary stares right at the camera displaying a certain smugness.

The picture also provides a context to the film’s title, Dasvi, which in English mean “10th”. Abhishek is seen standing against the backdrop of a marksheet that consists of subjects like Mathematics, Science and English.

Dasvi is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Bake My Cake films. The producer has earlier backed social comedies like Hindi Medium (2017) and its 2019 “spiritual sequel” Angrezi Medium, both starring late Irrfan Khan.

Besides Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan has crime-thriller Bob Biswas, a spin-off to the 2012 Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani, and Kookie Gulati-directed The Big Bull, where the actor will be seen playing infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The Big Bull has already been announced for a straight-to-digital release and will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. While his Dasvi co-star Yami Gautam has Bhoot Police as one of her upcoming projects. Bhoot Police also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.