‘I really need help’: Sharad Kapoor appeals to senior stars for work

A couple of days after a video surfaced on social media showing actor Sharad Kapoor in a distressed state at his residence, his friend Hema Singh has shared another video on Instagram. In the clip, she urged Sharad to appeal to the film industry for support as he struggles with financial difficulties and depression.

“When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn’t feel like working or meeting anybody,” Sharad Kapoor said in the video, possibly referring to the sexual harassment case registered against him by Mumbai Police in 2024 for allegedly groping a 32-year-old actor and producer.

“But now, I’ve decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it,” he added, admitting that he’s been completely bedridden for the last two to three years. Claiming that his family only reaches out over the phone once in a while, Sharad said, “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I’m a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes.” Hema also clarified that their last video was misinterpreted, as Sharad doesn’t own any property currently, and only dreams of living in a big house with rescued dogs.

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How Sharad Kapoor went viral

Sharad Kapoor, 50, began his career over 30 years ago with the 1994 film Mera Pyara Bharat. He gained recognition as Grover in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1995 Doordarshan show Swabhimaan, before starring in his 1996 psychological thriller Dastak. He reunited with Mahesh in Tamanna (1997), before starring in Mansoor Khan’s 2000 action romance Josh.

Sharad went on to appear in supporting roles in several films, from Farhan Akhtar’s 2004 coming-of-age drama Lakshya, Prabhu Deva’s 2010 cop thriller Wanted to Sohail Khan’s 2014 action film Jai Ho. He was last seen in Kaustav Narayan Niyogi’s 2019 romantic thriller Cabaret on ZEE5.

After sustaining a leg injury while playing football, Sharad Kapoor has been bed-ridden for the past couple of years. In a video shared on Instagram recently, Sharad said, “I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me.”

Also Read — Sharad Kapoor breaks silence on viral video, appeals for work: ‘Money is not the issue’

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“I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again,” added the actor.

However, in the latest video, Sharad Kapoor clarified he’s indeed battling a financial crisis, which has prompted him to ask for help from the film industry, including the film body CINTAA (Cine and TV Artists Association). Sharad also claimed that he would be medically fit to resume work from January 2027 and appealed to streaming platforms such as Netflix and JioHotstar to consider him for their projects.