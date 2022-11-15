scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Darsheel Safary recalls being ‘sh*t scared’ of ‘father figure’ Aamir Khan on Taare Zameen Par set: ‘If I went slightly out of the way…’

Darsheel Safary recalls his best memories of working with Aamir Khan on the sets of Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir KhanAamir Khan and Darsheel Safary from Taare Zameen Par

Actor Darsheel Safary, who shot to fame as a child artist in Taare Zameen Par, recently recalled his experience of working with Aamir Khan. In an interview, Darsheel said that Aamir was like a ‘father figure’ to him, and added that he was also occasionally ‘scared’ of the star. Darsheel also talked about the memorable moments he spent with Aamir, and how the star once prepared Jain food for him.

Talking to Quint Neon, Darsheel said, “He was like a father figure on set. I was sh*t scared of him. (I knew) if I go slightly out of the way,  I would get a shouting but I never got shouted at.” He then added, “I’m a Jain, so he specially prepared Jain food for me and we played cricket in his lawn. He took me in his team and I still feel warm about it, because I don’t think anyone would ever take me in their team.”  Darsheel also mentioned the difficulties he had in convincing his parents to let him do the film. He also recalled how Aamir Khan had once come to school to get permission for him.

Darsheel will soon be making his comeback with a short film Capital A small a, which will release on Amazon Mini TV. The film also stars Revathi Pillai in the lead.

Also Read |‘Send Rs 500 to Aamir Khan if you enjoyed Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT,’ says Manav Vij as he claims producers’ suffered due to ‘people’s stupidity’

Aamir Khan recently announced a hiatus from acting. His last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office, and the actor has been keeping a low profile since then. Speaking at a recent event in Delhi, Aamir said that he was supposed to shoot for Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha but instead he decided to take a break from films.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that and nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I want to be with my family. With my mom, with my kids. I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single mindedly focused on my films and it is not fair for the people who are close to me,” he said. However, he will be seen in a cameo in Kajol’s film, Salaam Venky.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:24:12 pm
Next Story

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Admit cards released for written exam; check how to download

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rajkummar rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first wedding anniversary: ‘Celebrating a year of love, honour’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement