Darsheel Safary recalls being ‘sh*t scared’ of ‘father figure’ Aamir Khan on Taare Zameen Par set: ‘If I went slightly out of the way…’

Actor Darsheel Safary, who shot to fame as a child artist in Taare Zameen Par, recently recalled his experience of working with Aamir Khan. In an interview, Darsheel said that Aamir was like a ‘father figure’ to him, and added that he was also occasionally ‘scared’ of the star. Darsheel also talked about the memorable moments he spent with Aamir, and how the star once prepared Jain food for him.

Talking to Quint Neon, Darsheel said, “He was like a father figure on set. I was sh*t scared of him. (I knew) if I go slightly out of the way, I would get a shouting but I never got shouted at.” He then added, “I’m a Jain, so he specially prepared Jain food for me and we played cricket in his lawn. He took me in his team and I still feel warm about it, because I don’t think anyone would ever take me in their team.” Darsheel also mentioned the difficulties he had in convincing his parents to let him do the film. He also recalled how Aamir Khan had once come to school to get permission for him.

Darsheel will soon be making his comeback with a short film Capital A small a, which will release on Amazon Mini TV. The film also stars Revathi Pillai in the lead.

Aamir Khan recently announced a hiatus from acting. His last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office, and the actor has been keeping a low profile since then. Speaking at a recent event in Delhi, Aamir said that he was supposed to shoot for Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha but instead he decided to take a break from films.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that and nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I want to be with my family. With my mom, with my kids. I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single mindedly focused on my films and it is not fair for the people who are close to me,” he said. However, he will be seen in a cameo in Kajol’s film, Salaam Venky.