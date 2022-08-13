Darsheel Safary plans acting comeback, feels asking Aamir Khan for work will be a ‘shortcut’

August 13, 2022 1:00:27 pm
Actor Darsheel Safary, who became an overnight sensation after the film Taare Zameen Par in 2008, is all set to make his acting comeback. Darsheel has stayed away from the limelight for a long time. Now, he will be seen in two films, one of which is a whodunnit drama titled Tibba, directed by debutant Gaurav Khati, and the other is a film titled Mukt, in which he will play the role of a man with mental health issues.
Talking about the reason behind his hiatus from films, Darsheel recently told Hindustan Times how he still misses facing the camera every day, but wanted to experience regular college life. He also talked about why he never called his Taare Zameen Par co-star Aamir Khan, asking for work.
He said that going to Aamir for work would have meant that he is taking “shortcuts” in life. “I would feel shy (to ask him for work). I always feel like you should earn what you are working for. I feel those are like shortcuts. Not that I want to take a long cut but a learning cut. I think I don’t need to force,” he said
In a recent interview which was uploaded on on the IMDb YouTube page, Aamir shared that he finds his performance in Taare Zameen Par to be the least flawed. He said, “My own work, which I have liked of myself, is probably, I would say Taare Zameen Par. The character of Nikumbh sir. I find less flaws in that performance of mine.”
Darsheel Safary also participated in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He also starred in Midnight’s Children (2012).
