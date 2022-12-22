Darshan says slipper attack on him only made him ‘stronger’, thanks Sudeep for his support

Following the shocking “slipper attack” on him, actor Darshan has finally opened up about the incident and claimed that incidents like these make him stronger. In a lengthy statement issued by the actor on Twitter, Darshan thanked his friends, actors and fans from the Kannada industry who demanded ‘justice’ for him.

He wrote on Twitter, “I realize that my celebrities are hurting more than me at this point. Such events make a person stronger and not weaker. We have seen similar examples in our own Kannada land. Thank you to all the friends and actors of the film industry who stood for justice at this time.”

He added, “Thanks also to some who tried to steer this event down the wrong path. I have been saying since the beginning that if there are a hundred people who want to spoil it, then there will be millions of our celebrities. This slave is forever indebted to your loving embrace.” The actor also thanked Sudeep for his support and loving words.

The incident took place in Hospet, Karnataka where Darshan was promoting his upcoming film Kranti. The film also stars Rachita Ram and while Ram was addressing the crowd, some of the people chanted ‘Appu, Appu’ and one of them threw a slipper at Darshan. Fans lovingly call the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar ‘Appu’. While reports suggest that a war broke out between Puneeth and Darshan fans, many believe that the rage was about Darshan’s recent ‘Goddess of Luck’ comment.

In a recent interview, Darshan had said, “Goddess of Luck doesn’t knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out.”

Earlier, Sudeep took to his Twitter handle and condemned the whole attack. A part of his statement read, “Darshan has contributed a lot to this industry and our language. The differences between us isn’t something that will stop me from speaking about what I truly feel. He surely didn’t deserve this kind of treatment and it disturbed me as well.”

Puneeth’s brother and actor Shivarajkumar also voiced his support for Darshan and said, “Yesterday’s act on Darshan in Hospet has hurt my heart. All artists belong to the same family. This kind of inhumane incident hurts all the same family members. I request that no one should do such acts forgetting humanity. Show love with pride; not hatred or disrespect.”