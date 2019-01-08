Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga title track is a new body with old soul: Darshan Raval

Singer Darshan Raval has had an amazing 2018 with back-to-back hit tracks. He has kicked off 2019 with the title track of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Raval opens up about the music industry, his first Bollywood track in 2019 and much more.

Q. How will you describe your 2018?

2018 was beautiful. I did a lot of songs, Bollywood tracks to be specific. I think I had the most releases last year and luckily, all the songs have been hits. So, I would say it was a blissful year. I have got a lot of love from the audience. I performed in many states across the country. So, it was a fruitful year. Also, I would say this year has made me ready for 2019.

Q. What does 2019 have in store for you and your fans?

I am geared up for 2019. I take six-seven months to make songs. So, a lot is already ready. There is a song coming in January and an independent romantic song in February. So, two tracks right in the beginning of the year.

Q. You are singing the title track of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Can we say this is your biggest film so far?

Yes, definitely. It is a big film with amazingly talented people like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sherly Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao on-board.

Q. How was the experience?

It was amazing. I felt emotional because it is a very beautiful song and many do not know, 1942 Love Story (the film that features the original track) was the last album by Pancham Da (RD Burman). The new version of the song has been treated differently. It is a new song with old memories and old soul. There is a generation who has loved the song and I hope when it releases, they appreciate the new version too. The credit for it goes to Rochak Kohli, the music composer and Gurpreet Saini, who has written the song so beautifully.

Q. How different is the revamped song when compared to the original.

It has a new face but has the same soul. I think I am going to leave it to the audience to decide if it is a remake.

Q. Do you think recreation is justified?

I personally believe in making original stuff. I loved this song because it has an original touch to it. That is why I am on-board. Otherwise, I am a little choosy in singing songs in Bollywood.

People are going against remixes but if you look at the top 10 chartbusters, seven out of them are remixes. So, if the audience is listening to remixes, of course, more of them will be made. When more originals will be appreciated or demanded, then more originals will be made. As a singer, I would want to make music that my audience demands from me.

Q. Do you think the industry is opening up to new singers or it is still dominated by a few singers?

Now I think, yes. After four to five years of being in the industry, people are noticing me and appreciating the music I do. Today, people are appreciating music that does not belong to Bollywood. Today, independent music is gaining momentum. It is a nice change. Like the visual medium is changing, music scenario is also undergoing change.