Darshan Kumar, brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, dies at 70; Mika Singh pays tribute

Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of Gulshan Kumar, passed away on April 18 at the age of 70 in Delhi. Following his demise, several celebrities from the music industry took to social media to pay tribute.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mika Singh wrote, “Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”