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Darshan Kumar, brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, dies at 70; Mika Singh pays tribute
Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of Gulshan Kumar, passed away in Delhi on April 18 at the age of 70.
Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of Gulshan Kumar, passed away on April 18 at the age of 70 in Delhi. Following his demise, several celebrities from the music industry took to social media to pay tribute.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Mika Singh wrote, “Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”
ALSO READ | ‘Gulshan Kumar ka wicket lagne wala hai’: IPS officer reveals chilling warning before T-Series founder’s assassination
About Darshan Kumar
Darshan Kumar played a key role in the growth of T-Series, founded in 1983 by Gulshan Kumar. Over the years, the company evolved into one of India’s largest music labels and expanded into film production. While the business is now overseen by chairman Bhushan Kumar, alongside Krishan Kumar, Darshan Kumar previously served in a senior position. However, he largely stayed away from the limelight.
For the unversed, Darshan Kumar’s brother Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside a temple in Juhu, Mumbai, on August 12, 1997, at the age of 46.
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