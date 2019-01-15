Darshan Kumaar joins cast of PM Narendra Modi biopic

Actor Darshan Kumaar is all set to team up with director Omung Kumar for the third time after Mary Kom and Sarbjit. He will be seen in Kumar’s upcoming biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vivek Oberoi plays the lead role in the film.

Kumaar told indianexpress.com that he will be a part of the film but he did not divulge the role he will be playing. However, the actor confirmed that he is playing one of the pivotal characters in the movie.

“I have been asked not to reveal much about my role as of now. I can just say that it is one of the main characters in the movie,” Darshan Kumaar said.

The first poster of PM Narendra Modi was unveiled last week, showing Vivek in the titular role. The biopic will go on floors in the next 10 days.

Darshan Kummar shared that he is excited about teaming up with Omung Kumar once again. He also said that they have a great actor-director relationship.

“I am super excited to work with Omung sir again because we have a great bonding as actor-director. He is a super cool director with great vision, so I am looking forward to another great journey with him,” the actor said.