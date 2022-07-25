Darlings trailer: Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence in this dark comedy

Netflix on Monday released the trailer of Bollywood movie Darlings. Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, Darlings will have a digital release on Netflix on August 5.

Darlings revolves around a couple Badrunissa (Alia) and Hamza (Vijay) in Mumbai, who pretend to be madly in love, hiding the reality of their relationship behind closed doors. Badrunissa is a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband Hamza, who soon goes missing. Badrunissa and her mother (Shefali) come under the radar as prime suspects, as they seem to have either kidnapped or killed Hamza to avenge his ways.

Watch Darlings trailer here:

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah play a daughter-mother duo who has no qualms about using people around them as pawns. They try to manipulate the cops leaving many wondering whether or not they are actually the culprits. From being witty to eccentric, Alia and Shefali are expected to give a power-packed performance.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings marks the full-length feature debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. The music of the film is composed by Vishal Bharadwaj, with Gulzar as its lyricist.

Speaking about bankrolling Darlings under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia said in a statement, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over.”