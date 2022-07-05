Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah play the game of life like pros in this intriguing dark comedy

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah are set to take the audience on a thrilling journey in their upcoming film, Darlings. The teaser of their much awaited project has all the elements that would make for a racy ride of dreams and desires, and the extent to which these two women can go to get things rolling in their favour.

Darlings teaser shows us the world of Alia and Shefali, a mother-daughter duo living a humble life. But things are not as they seem to be in their surroundings. They are women who’d go to any length for their survival in this man’s world. Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew seem smitten by them, yet suspicious of each other’s presence in their lives, never realising that they are being played like pawns in the larger scheme of things by Alia and Shefali.

The two female leads are under the lens for an apparent murder. And their argument is, they are innocent as they just killed the victim “in their imagination.” From being witty to eccentric, the two actors are set to give us a power-packed performance. The teaser has Alia telling the famous story of a scorpion and a frog crossing a river. She’s hinting at the basic nature of a creature, which remains the same, given any situation.

Darlings is touted to be a dark-comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo who try to find their place in Mumbai. They fight against all odds while seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings marks the full-length feature debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. It has music by Vishal Bharadwaj, with Gulzar as its lyricist.

Alia, who’s had an eventful year with the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, had wrapped up shooting for Darlings in September 2021.

Speaking about bankrolling the first project under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia said in a statement, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over.”