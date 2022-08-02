scorecardresearch
Darlings song La Ilaaj: Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj present a sweetly melancholic track ft Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma

Produced by Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine production house and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Darlings also stars Roshan Mathew, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

August 2, 2022 4:39:06 pm
Alia Bhatt in a still from Darlings.

The first song of Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings, called “La Ilaaj,” is out. The sweetly melancholic track comes as a breath of fresh air at a time when lazy remixes and revamps are all the rage.

Sung by the talented Arijit Singh, “La Ilaaj” basically translates to ‘incurable.’ The lyrics of the celebrated Gulzar convey the pain and hardships one is willing to endure in romantic relationships, if they are worth it. Music composer Vishal Bhardwaj’s effective and soothing melody wraps all that hidden wound of a broken relationship in its lovely embrace.

Speaking about the track, actor Alia Bhatt said during the song launch, “My reaction (to the song) was like an audience, and not as an actor or producer. My soul reacted to it. I got goosebumps as I heard Arijit Singh sing it. The moment it comes in the movie is also very crucial.”

Debutant director Jasmeet K Reen added, “We wanted a song where two people are madly in love with each other, but there is something broken about them. That is when Gulzar Sahab gave us two words: Laa Ilaaj.”

Also Read |Alia Bhatt agrees stars’ salaries should be ‘reassessed’ after flops, notes some actors ‘give their money back’ after film fails

Darlings will start streaming on Netflix from August 5.

Apart from Darlings, lead star Alia Bhatt is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

Alia Bhatt says there is more to intelligence than just being book smart: They might think ‘she is dumb’ but…
