Darlings song La Ilaaj: Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj present a sweetly melancholic track ft Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma

August 2, 2022 4:39:06 pm
The first song of Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings, called “La Ilaaj,” is out. The sweetly melancholic track comes as a breath of fresh air at a time when lazy remixes and revamps are all the rage.
Sung by the talented Arijit Singh, “La Ilaaj” basically translates to ‘incurable.’ The lyrics of the celebrated Gulzar convey the pain and hardships one is willing to endure in romantic relationships, if they are worth it. Music composer Vishal Bhardwaj’s effective and soothing melody wraps all that hidden wound of a broken relationship in its lovely embrace.
Speaking about the track, actor Alia Bhatt said during the song launch, “My reaction (to the song) was like an audience, and not as an actor or producer. My soul reacted to it. I got goosebumps as I heard Arijit Singh sing it. The moment it comes in the movie is also very crucial.”
Debutant director Jasmeet K Reen added, “We wanted a song where two people are madly in love with each other, but there is something broken about them. That is when Gulzar Sahab gave us two words: Laa Ilaaj.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine production house and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Darlings also stars Roshan Mathew, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.
Darlings will start streaming on Netflix from August 5.
Apart from Darlings, lead star Alia Bhatt is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
India vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
Decentraland announces world’s first metaverse ATM
Darlings song La Ilaaj: Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj present a sweetly melancholic track ft Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma
Whitefly attacks lead to spread of cotton leaf curl disease in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan
‘One lakh applications pending for Canada’: BJP MP flags issue of student visa delays in Lok Sabha
Haryana: Vidhan Sabha monsoon session from August 8 to be a stormy affair
Monsoon fury: Kerala govt sounds red alert in 8 districts
Chennai set to host 3-day food festival from August 12
Elvis Presley’s jewellery on auction with Priscilla Presley’s support
Kiccha Sudeep recalls standing outside Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow to catch a glimpse of him, queueing up to watch his films: ‘Didn’t even understand Hindi’
REET 2022: Rajasthan board to soon release syllabus for teachers recruitment exam
Dhee says she did not downplay Arivu, Santhosh Narayanan’s contribution in Enjoy Enjaami: ‘Have no control over the way our work is being shared’
Curfew clamped in Tripura’s Charilam after BJP workers’ protest against Congress programme turns violent