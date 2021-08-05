scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read

Darlings: Shefali Shah wraps up film with a kiss to Alia Bhatt, says ‘nothing prepares me for goodbyes’

Shefali Shah shared photos from the wrap up party of Darlings. Shefali and Alia Bhatt can be seen enjoying the moment with director Jasmeet K Reen, co-stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, and other members of the cast and crew.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 12:51:10 pm
shefali shah, alia bhatt, darlingsDarlings does not have a release date yet. (Photo: Shefali Shah/Instagram)

Shefali Shah celebrated the wrap up of Darlings’s filming by sharing photos of the last day on Instagram. She expressed her sadness at bidding goodbye to her co-stars and the crew of the movie by saying, “Nothing prepares me for the good-byes.”

The cast of the movie marked the wrap up by cutting and sharing two cakes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Shefali, who has of late won acclaim for her performance in web series and films like Delhi Crime and Ajeeb Daastaans, wrote in the caption, “Another wrap 🙁Nothing prepares me for the good-byes 😔😔😔 #ShootWrap.” All the #Darlings, thank you for creating HER with me and I’ll miss you’ll sooooo much.”

More about Shefali Shah's resurgence |Shefali Shah: ‘I don’t want to lose out on the wave I’m riding’

Darlings is said to be a comedy drama film. It is the first production venture by Alia Bhatt through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has also bankrolled the project.

In a photo, Shefali can be seen plating a kiss on the cheek of Alia. Other photos show the two with director Jasmeet K Reen and co-stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. There is even a big photo of the cast and crew posing for the photographer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Earlier, in July, Alia had marked the beginning of the film’s shooting by sharing a photo of herself. She had said that while this is her first film as a producer, she will always be an actor “first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor). “I don’t know what it is. A night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines, become jumpy and reach the sets 15 mins before time, fearing I’ll be late!” she wrote.

Darlings does not have a release date yet. Meanwhile, Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up for release. She also has RRR and Brahmastra in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelgangers, Aashita Singh, Manasi Naik, Aamna Imran, Sneha Ullal, Mahlagha Jaberi
Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelgangers: Aashita Singh, Manasi Naik, Aamna Imran, Sneha Ullal and Mahlagha Jaberi

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement