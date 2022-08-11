Roshan Matthew pens emotional note after Darlings’ success: ‘It’s been absolutely overwhelming…’

August 11, 2022 2:28:36 pm
Alia Bhatt’s debut production Darlings has turned out to be quite successful as the black comedy has received much praise for tackling a sensitive issue. Roshan Matthew, who played the role of Alia’s close friend Zulfi in the film, recently penned an emotional note on the love that the film has received. He also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos with co-stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt.
He wrote, “Thank you for all the love you’ve shown #Darlings. It’s been absolutely overwhelming. Much love and hugs to our entire team, most of who are not in these photos (sorry!). And to the lovely people at @netflix_in for really putting this film out there. And to all of you. For watching and saying things about the film. Good things, debates, opinions, criticism, and discussions. In the long run they’re all going to help.”
View this post on Instagram
Darlings, which is streaming on Netflix, revolves around a woman named Badru (Alia Bhatt) who takes revenge on her abusive husband Hamza (Vijay Varma). Her mother, played by Shefali Shah, and close friend Zulfi (Roshan Matthew) help her take revenge. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the movie has been trending in the top 10 films list in 16 countries across the Americas, Africa and Asia. It has the highest opening for a non-English original Indian film with more than 10 million viewing hours.
Subscriber Only Stories
Alia Bhatt had earlier expressed her joy at the reception of Darlings. She said in a statement, “I am overjoyed by the overwhelmingly good response to my debut production and I can’t wait to watch the marvels this movie will continue to perform.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune’s Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; what happens to depositors now?
Medvedev rues early match-up with in-form Kyrgios
Actor Vishal injured again
NMC extends deadline for new medical colleges, MBBS courses, increasing medical seats
To understand birthrate crisis, Japan’s new male minister tries out ‘pregnancy belly’
Australia will not block LIV players from competing at home
iQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ
Pune Infra Watch: PMC hopes state govt would soon allow 5 TMC water from Mulshi Dam
Mumbai: MMRDA seeks Kanjurmarg land for Metro line 6
PNB fraud case: Bombay High Court grants bail to Gitanjali Group former vice-president Vipul Chitalia
Court rejects Shrikant Tyagi’s bail plea in assault case; to hear others on Aug 16
Karnataka prison authorities move to pardon man accused of four murders opposed by victims’ families