Roshan Matthew pens emotional note after Darlings’ success: ‘It’s been absolutely overwhelming…’

Alia Bhatt’s debut production Darlings has turned out to be quite successful as the black comedy has received much praise for tackling a sensitive issue. Roshan Matthew, who played the role of Alia’s close friend Zulfi in the film, recently penned an emotional note on the love that the film has received. He also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos with co-stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt.

He wrote, “Thank you for all the love you’ve shown #Darlings. It’s been absolutely overwhelming. Much love and hugs to our entire team, most of who are not in these photos (sorry!). And to the lovely people at @netflix_in for really putting this film out there. And to all of you. For watching and saying things about the film. Good things, debates, opinions, criticism, and discussions. In the long run they’re all going to help.”

Darlings, which is streaming on Netflix, revolves around a woman named Badru (Alia Bhatt) who takes revenge on her abusive husband Hamza (Vijay Varma). Her mother, played by Shefali Shah, and close friend Zulfi (Roshan Matthew) help her take revenge. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the movie has been trending in the top 10 films list in 16 countries across the Americas, Africa and Asia. It has the highest opening for a non-English original Indian film with more than 10 million viewing hours.

Alia Bhatt had earlier expressed her joy at the reception of Darlings. She said in a statement, “I am overjoyed by the overwhelmingly good response to my debut production and I can’t wait to watch the marvels this movie will continue to perform.”