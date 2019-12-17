Darbar trailer: Rajinikanth promises to entertain as the ‘bad cop’ with a good heart

Rajinikanth starrer Darbar will release in January 2020. Rajinikanth starrer Darbar will release in January 2020.

On Monday, the makers of Darbar released the trailer of the Rajinikanth actioner. Rajini plays Aaditya Arunasalam, the commissioner of Mumbai Police in the film.

The trailer plays to the Rajini mania. The Superstar slashes with swords, dances with abandon and mouths epic one-liners in the video. While Nayanthara is only seen briefly in the clip, Suniel Shetty, who plays the antagonist, makes a longer and stylish appearance.

After over 20 years, Rajinikanth will once again be donning the uniform of a cop in the AR Murugadoss directorial. The film also features Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Prateik Babbar among others in significant roles.

The music of Darbar has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Watch Rajinikanth’s Darbar trailer here:

At the Darbar audio launch, Rajinikanth revealed how the film was first conceptualised.

“After watching Ramana, I asked Murugadoss if he has got a script for me and it has taken these many years for a project to come along. The director approached me with the Darbar script after the release of Petta,” Rajinikanth had said.

Darbar has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The film will release in January 2020.

