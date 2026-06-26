Dara Singh’s warning to son Vindu on marrying Farah Naaz: ‘Hindu-Muslim marriages are hard’

Actor Vindu Dara Singh recently opened up about his first marriage to actress Farah Naaz, sister of Tabu, recalling the advice his late father and wrestling legend Dara Singh had given him before he decided to enter an interfaith marriage. Speaking to Kadak, Vindu said his father had cautioned him that such relationships often become complicated over time, despite the family’s belief in religious harmony.

‘Hindu-Muslim marriages are very hard’

Recalling the conversation, Vindu Dara Singh said his father Dara Singh always believed that people of every faith should coexist with mutual respect. “We are among those people who believe that Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, everyone is a brother. That was always my father’s saying. He told me, ‘Vindu, there is one more thing. Hindu-Muslim marriages are very hard.” Vindu said Dara Singh had tried to make him reconsider before he married Farah. “When I told him I wanted to marry Farah, he said, ‘It is very hard, Vindu. In the end, things often go wrong.’ I told him, ‘Dad, nothing will go wrong.’ He said, ‘Think carefully. These things become difficult in the end.'”