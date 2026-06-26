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Dara Singh’s warning to son Vindu on marrying Farah Naaz: ‘Hindu-Muslim marriages are hard’
Vindu Dara Singh recalled that despite championing religious harmony, his father believed interfaith marriages were often difficult to sustain.
Actor Vindu Dara Singh recently opened up about his first marriage to actress Farah Naaz, sister of Tabu, recalling the advice his late father and wrestling legend Dara Singh had given him before he decided to enter an interfaith marriage. Speaking to Kadak, Vindu said his father had cautioned him that such relationships often become complicated over time, despite the family’s belief in religious harmony.
‘Hindu-Muslim marriages are very hard’
Recalling the conversation, Vindu Dara Singh said his father Dara Singh always believed that people of every faith should coexist with mutual respect. “We are among those people who believe that Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, everyone is a brother. That was always my father’s saying. He told me, ‘Vindu, there is one more thing. Hindu-Muslim marriages are very hard.” Vindu said Dara Singh had tried to make him reconsider before he married Farah. “When I told him I wanted to marry Farah, he said, ‘It is very hard, Vindu. In the end, things often go wrong.’ I told him, ‘Dad, nothing will go wrong.’ He said, ‘Think carefully. These things become difficult in the end.'”
Looking back, Vindu admitted that his father had been right in many ways. However, he said he has no regrets because the marriage gave him his son, Fateh. “I don’t regret it because I have Fateh, a fantastic son whom I love more than my life. But that was right.”
Using his own experience as an example, the actor said children often fail to appreciate the wisdom of their parents until much later. “Always remember that parents give us advice, but we don’t listen. We think, ‘What do they know?’ But they know more than us. They have more experience and they are your Gods.”
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‘She became very religious’
He further added, “We think we are very smart and know everything. But when they stop you or warn you, that is often a signal from God. Listen to them.”
When asked whether religion ultimately contributed to the end of his marriage with Farah Naaz, Vindu Dara Singh did not hesitate in his response. “Absolutely. Religion was completely normal between us. But suddenly she became very religious. We never had that highly religious system between us. So when suddenly you become very religious, complications happen. That is, according to me, the main reason.”
Vindu Dara Singh and Farah Naaz married in the 1990s and welcomed their son, Fateh, in 1996. The couple divorced in 2002. He later married Russian model Dina Umarova in 2006, and they have a daughter, Amelia Randhawa, who was born in 2009.
Disclaimer: This article reflects personal opinions and retrospective family reflections regarding historical relationship dynamics. It is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes.
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