Danish Sait criticised for ‘insensitive’ delivery executive sketch, comedian apologises

Comedian Danish Sait has received criticism from food delivery partners and other social media users for his latest video about food delivery executives, which people believed made light of the already unrecognised pain they go through to deliver orders.

Lately, many delivery executives, via anonymous Twitter handles, have spoken about the unfair treatment – in the form of lesser pay and inappropriate behaviour – they receive at the hands of the food delivery giants.

Danish Sait’s video shows him charting a day in the life of a delivery executive in Bengaluru. He is shown travelling to restaurants to get food and delivering it to customers without showcasing any glitch – traffic woes or delay in food preparation at the restaurant. It also shows him hanging out with real delivery executives at a meeting point he calls the “riders’ hub”.

A Twitter handle by the name Delivery Bhoy called out the comedian for the video, writing, “Whitewashing Effort 1 – @zomato releases this vile garbage as if to mock the guys finally taking to social media to tell the world what they’re facing. @DanishSait hope u had a grt day experiencing NOTHING we go thru. BTW what was ur payout for the ‘day?” Several users under the post commented that the video was an inaccurate representation of what happens in the life of a food delivery rider.

The same handle later tweeted a two-page note, making critical observations about the video.

Danish Sait quoted the tweet to post a statement apologising for the clip. He also said that he had removed the video. It, however, still appears on the YouTube channel of the food delivery platform.

The Delivery Bhoy Twitter handle then asked people to not “abuse” Danish Sait and said that it would remove their tweet. “Hey guys, pls don’t abuse Danish now. He has said his piece & at least the few of us here that I’ve chatted with in private respect him 4 that. This is a productive effort & we believe that he means every word he’s said in his reconciliation. I’ll be taking down that tweet.”