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Danish Pador on recreating Uzair Baloch’s real-life killing of Arshad Pappu in Dhurandhar 2: ‘That incident actually happened, I was terrified reading it’
Danish Pador opens up on recreating Uzair Baloch’s real-life killing of Arshad Pappu in Dhurandhar 2, admitting he was 'terrified' reading about the incident before filming the intense scene.
Dhurandhar The Revenge continues its blockbuster run at the box office, with the cast of the film receiving praise from all quarters. Among the most talked-about moments in the film is a violent sequence featuring Uzair Baloch, played by Danish Pandor. The scene, which depicts the gruesome killing of gangster Arshad Pappu, has been widely described as extremely brutal and gory. In a recent conversation, Danish opened up about filming the sequence.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar genuflects and the story sinks into subservience
Danish Pador on Arshad Pappu killing scene
In a conversation with Ent Live, Danish Pador said, “That incident has actually happened in real life. When I first read about it, I was very terrified, even reading about it made me wonder how someone could do something like that. But an actor has a certain ability, when they work on a character, they give themselves fully to it. As you keep reading about the character, you begin to understand how he would behave, and you can also take some creative liberty. When I read that scene, I was actually very excited to do it. Every actor has a desire to perform key scenes in a film, ones they keep thinking about, wondering how they will do it. There is nervousness, a lot of apprehension, and also curiosity.”
Danish revealed that he relied on instinct while performing. “I did that scene by staying in the moment and in the situation. After every take, I would look towards Aditya Dhar, and if he gave a thumbs up, I wouldn’t even go to the monitor because I wanted my director to be extremely happy. A lot of hard work went into that scene, figuring out how to execute it, and we also did quite a bit of improvisation. That’s how we went forward with it.”
Danish Pador also shared that he sustained an injury while filming the sequence. “I hurt my thumb during the flow of the scene and was immediately rushed to the hospital. It took around two to two-and-a-half months to heal, it got a bit serious. It was my stupidity, in the heat of the moment I lost control a little. It was very sweet of the team to give me a break for some time.”
The real story behind Uzair Baloch
The disturbing sequence draws from real-life events. Uzair Baloch was a gangster who rose to power after the death of his cousin, Rehman Dakait. He was linked to the brutal killing of gangster Arshad Pappu in Karachi’s Lyari area.
Uzair’s father, Faiz Muhammad, was allegedly kidnapped and killed by Arshad. Uzair joined Rehman’s gang, which had significant influence in Lyari and connections with political circles.
After Rehman Dakait’s death in a 2009 encounter, Uzair Baloch took over the gang and its political wing, the People’s Aman Committee (PAC). By 2014, he was facing over 50 cases, including extortion and murder. He later fled the country but was arrested by Interpol in 2015 and brought back to Pakistan. In 2020, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and remains in jail.
Killing of Arshad Pappu
In 2013, several years after Rehman Dakait’s death, Uzair Baloch tracked down Arshad Pappu and killed him. Reports suggest that parts of his body were mutilated and burned on the streets of Lyari. Eyewitness accounts also claim that Baloch and his associates kicked around his severed head like a football.
Disclaimer: This article contains descriptions of real-world violence, physical injury sustained during filming, and themes of criminal revenge. While presented within an entertainment and cinematic context, the nature of the events described may be distressing to some readers.