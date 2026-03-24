Danish Pador on recreating Uzair Baloch’s real-life killing of Arshad Pappu in Dhurandhar 2: ‘That incident actually happened, I was terrified reading it’

Dhurandhar The Revenge continues its blockbuster run at the box office, with the cast of the film receiving praise from all quarters. Among the most talked-about moments in the film is a violent sequence featuring Uzair Baloch, played by Danish Pandor. The scene, which depicts the gruesome killing of gangster Arshad Pappu, has been widely described as extremely brutal and gory. In a recent conversation, Danish opened up about filming the sequence.

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Danish Pador on Arshad Pappu killing scene

In a conversation with Ent Live, Danish Pador said, “That incident has actually happened in real life. When I first read about it, I was very terrified, even reading about it made me wonder how someone could do something like that. But an actor has a certain ability, when they work on a character, they give themselves fully to it. As you keep reading about the character, you begin to understand how he would behave, and you can also take some creative liberty. When I read that scene, I was actually very excited to do it. Every actor has a desire to perform key scenes in a film, ones they keep thinking about, wondering how they will do it. There is nervousness, a lot of apprehension, and also curiosity.”