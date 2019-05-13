Daniel Weber on wife Sunny Leone’s birthday: You are the greatest, kindest human I’ve ever met

It’s Sunny Leone’s birthday today and on the special occasion, husband Daniel Weber took to social media to wish the star.

Sharing a series of photos which showed Sunny in a different light, Daniel penned a sweet and sentimental post on Instagram. He wrote, “So many things to write and so much that comes to mind that it’s impossible to express in a post!!! You are the greatest, warmest, kindest human I have ever met !!! I have watched you do more for others than yourself over and over in life !!!”

“I have been by your side through every crazy Journey and road we choose to travel on !!! Happy Birthday and Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest woman on earth !!! I love you forever !!! You are still the sexiest women EVER !!! Xoxo,” the post further read.

Celebrities such as Nargis Fakhri and Evelyn Sharma reacted with an “Aww” on the post.

Sunny herself had recently taken to her social media handle to wish her mother a Happy Mother’s Day. Sharing a photo from her childhood, Sunny had captioned the picture, “Words can’t express the sadness of not having you here…or to just hear your voice and say Happy Mother’s Day! We miss you so much! @chefsundeep Happy Mother’s Day Mama!!”

Born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra, Sunny was formerly an adult star and later appeared in reality television show Bigg Boss, which further paved her way to star in a series of Bollywood films. She will be soon seen in the Tamil period drama Veeramadevi, which is being helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan.