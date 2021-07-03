Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra get matching tattoos

Updated: July 3, 2021 3:12:39 pm
Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who co-starred in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal as sisters Geeta and Babita alongside Aamir Khan, have got matching tattoos on their wrists.
The actors shared Instagram stories to show off their tattoos. While Sanya shared a photo of the process, Fatima’s story showed the tattoos. “@sanyamalhotra_ aur mera tattu.”
Both Fatima and Sanya were widely praised for their performances in Dangal, which was a worldwide megahit. Since then, Fatima has appeared in films like Thugs of Hindostan, Ludo. Sanya has appeared in films like Badhaai Ho, Photograph, Shakuntala Devi among many others.
Sanya was last seen playing the lead role of a young widow in Umesh Bist’s Pagglait. Her next projects include Meenakshi Sundereshwar and Love Hostel. Fatima was last seen in the anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
