Dancing Uncle dedicates a video to India’s dance king Hrithik Roshan

Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava, who became an internet sensation after his dance performance on Govinda’s popular number “Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se”, has now paid tribute to one of the finest dancers of Hindi film industry – Hrithik Roshan. Shrivastava has shot a video of himself dancing on the title track of 2000 release Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. In the video, the assistant professor of electronics is seen imitating Hrithik’s hook steps from his superhit songs.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Shrivastava wrote, “Dance ke mahadev @ihrithik ko samarpit. #sanjeevshrivastva #dancinguncle.”

A few days back, Sanjeev Shrivastava, or Dabbu Uncle, as he is fondly addressed, met his idol Govinda on the sets of TV reality show Dance Deewane and lived his dream. On the show, he also shook a leg with Govinda and other judges of the show, Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.

After he rose to fame, the professor from Madhya Pradesh was also invited on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum. Talking about his newfound stardom, Shrivastava told indianexpress.com, “I feel as if God or angel came into my bedroom one night and moved their magic wand over me. And when I woke up the next day, the world became completely new.”

I can see pure happiness on Mr #sanjeevshrivastva s face while he dances… this pure joy is what we actors & performers crave when we let loose in front of the camera, the ability to make others wanna dance just by looking at u is an acquired skill… keep the moves flowing sir. pic.twitter.com/0L3rBGOC2J — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 1, 2018

Sanjeev Shrivastava has been appreciated by other Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta and Sandhya Menon as well. After his video went viral, Shrivastava was roped in as the brand ambassador by Vidisha Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh.

