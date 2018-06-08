When Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava met Salman Khan

Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava’s video on the song “Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se” went viral. Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava’s video on the song “Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se” went viral.

Sanjeev Shrivastava aka Dancing Uncle, who considers Govinda as his idol, became everyone’s favourite after his dance video on the song “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se” broke the internet. And, his love for dance has led to him meeting Race 3 actor Salman Khan too.

The professor from Madhya Pradesh, along with his family, met the Bollywood superstar on the sets of the latter’s television show Dus Ka Dum. Sanjeev shared several photos from the rendezvous on Twitter. He wrote along, “Me & My Family with @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai on sets of @duskadum2018 @SonyTV #DancingUncle #SalmanKhan #SanjeevShrivastava #SanjeevSrivastva #Aapkeaajanese #India #GovindaUncle #Bollywood.”

Sanjeev Shrivastava’s love for dance not only got him his newfound stardom but he also found favour with Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Divya Dutta among others. Sharing his excitement, Sanjeev had told indianexpress.com, “I feel as if God or angel came into my bedroom one night and moved their magic wand over me. And when I woke up the next day, the world became completely new.”

I can see pure happiness on Mr #sanjeevshrivastva s face while he dances… this pure joy is what we actors & performers crave when we let loose in front of the camera, the ability to make others wanna dance just by looking at u is an acquired skill… keep the moves flowing sir. pic.twitter.com/0L3rBGOC2J — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 1, 2018

Faaaaab!!!!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 a big hug to him !!!!😊😊😊👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/IaJRpQ9Xsh — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 31, 2018

Shrivastava’s idol Govinda also watched the viral video. The 90s star told us, “I finally saw the videos. I saw how he was dancing and I really liked what he was doing. I have come to know that he is a professor and his name in Sanjeev Shrivastava. The way he has copied my steps, he has done it so well. He is so much into it. More than half a dozen heroes have copied my steps, and nobody has done it so well! It felt like he was dancing with all his heart and having fun. And his wife also seemed like she was smiling ‘mann-hi-mann mein’. It was a treat watching them dance like this.”

