Dalip Tahil was 31 when he played Aamir Khan’s father in Qayamat Se Qayamt Tak: ‘I was not even married’

Mansoor Khan directorial Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) is one of the most revisited and cherished films of Aamir Khan, who made his debut with this Nasir Hussain production. The film also starred actor Dalip Tahil in a pivotal role — he played Aamir’s father. But did you know that he was just 31 when he signed the part? In a new interview, Dalip Tahil revisited the film and opened up about how Nasir Hussain was quite sure about him playing Aamir’s father in the film.

Dalip Tahil told Times of India that he got Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak after his TV show Buniyaad. He recalled when he asked Nasir Hussain where did he find him, the writer-producer replied that he saw Tahil’s performance in Buniyaad and was sure that he would be able to pull off the role. Dalip described his role of a father as a “powerful” and “emotional” one. He went onto reveal that several big stars had turned down Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He then said he was just 31 when he played the role, but he didn’t think even once of his age before signing the film.

“I wasn’t even a father myself at that time when I played a father to Aamir Khan, I was not even married,” he said.

Dalip further said that initially Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was supposed to star Sanjeev Kumar and Shammi Kapoor. At this time, Nasir Hussain was going to direct. However, he suffered a heart attack and was advised to not take the filmmaking stress on him. And that is how Mansoor Khan took over the director’s chair. But Mansoor Khan blatantly refused to work with stalwarts like Sanjeev Kumar and Shammi Kapoor whom Nasir Hussain wanted to cast as they were “too senior.”

Dalip Tahil made his debut with Shyam Benegal’s Ankur at the age of 18. In his career spanning five decades, he has been part of many iconic films. The actor was last seen in Toolsidas Junior, which marked Rajeev Kapoor’s last on-screen appearance. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.