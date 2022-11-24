Dalip Tahil shuts down rumours about Jaya Prada slapping him during rape scene shoot in Aakhree Raasta: ‘Never shared screen space with her’

Actor Dalip Tahil reacted to longstanding rumours about him being slapped by Jaya Prada while filming a rape scene. The incident is said to have taken place on the sets of Aakhree Raasta. Tahil said that he keeps hearing about this, and while he has nothing against the person who started the rumour, he wishes to clear the air once and for all.

Tahil told Bollywood Hungama, “I have been reading over a period of time that I have done a rape scene with Jaya Prada. It says that I got carried away, and then she slapped me. It keeps coming on my Google alert.” He added, “Let me clarify that I have never shared screen space with Jaya Prada ji. I was keen to do so but never got the chance. No such scene ever happened. I have no animosity against the person writing it. I’d like this person to show me this scene. Now on social media, people are creating situations that probably never existed in the first place. Imagine, such a scene never happened and it’s being reported.”

Directed by K Bhagyraj, Aakhree Rasta also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher. According to the rumour, Dalip Tahil was told to perform the scene with Jaya, and refused to do so initially. Reportedly, his career was threatened, and he agreed after Jaya gave her consent for the scene. However, things took a turn when Jaya supposedly slapped Dalip after he got ‘carried away’.

Dalip Tahil has featured in over 100 films and is known for playing formidable characters in several iconic 80s and 90s films including Baazigar and Ishq. He has also acted in Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Ajnabee, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mission Mangal, among others.