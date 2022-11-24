scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Dalip Tahil shuts down rumours about Jaya Prada slapping him during rape scene shoot in Aakhree Raasta: ‘Never shared screen space with her’

Dalip Tahil said that he keeps hearing about the rumour, and holds no grudges against the person who started it.

Jaya PradaDalip Tahil reacts to reports about him doing s rape scene with Jaya Prada: (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Dalip Tahil reacted to longstanding rumours about him being slapped by Jaya Prada while filming a rape scene. The incident is said to have taken place on the sets of Aakhree Raasta. Tahil said that he keeps hearing about this, and while he has nothing against the person who started the rumour, he wishes to clear the air once and for all.

Tahil told Bollywood Hungama, “I have been reading over a period of time that I have done a rape scene with Jaya Prada. It says that I got carried away, and then she slapped me. It keeps coming on my Google alert.” He added, “Let me clarify that I have never shared screen space with Jaya Prada ji. I was keen to do so but never got the chance. No such scene ever happened. I have no animosity against the person writing it. I’d like this person to show me this scene. Now on social media, people are creating situations that probably never existed in the first place. Imagine, such a scene never happened and it’s being reported.”

Also Read |Dalip Tahil was 31 when he played Aamir Khan’s father in Qayamat Se Qayamt Tak: ‘I was not even married’

Directed by K Bhagyraj, Aakhree Rasta also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher. According to the rumour, Dalip Tahil was told to perform the scene with Jaya, and refused to do so initially. Reportedly, his career was threatened, and he agreed after Jaya gave her consent for the scene. However, things took a turn when Jaya supposedly slapped Dalip after he got ‘carried away’.

Dalip Tahil has featured in over 100 films and is known for playing formidable characters in several iconic 80s and 90s films including Baazigar and Ishq. He has also acted in Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Ajnabee, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mission Mangal, among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AAP CM candidate first had to fight family at home, now faces caste hurdlePremium
AAP CM candidate first had to fight family at home, now faces caste hurdle
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...Premium
Recent claims of spectacular poverty decline under the Modi government mi...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 09:06:01 am
Next Story

The heroism of Lachit Borphukan, legendary Ahom general and proud symbol of Assamese self-identity

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Birthday boy Agastya Nanda, via the lens of mom Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X