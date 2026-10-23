‘Daler Mehndi was ill but worked in peak winter’: Raaj Shaandilyaa recalls film shoot in 2024

Veteran singer Daler Mehndi found himself at the centre of a controversy after Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal accused him of being inebriated during a cultural performance organised as part of the Navratri festivities. The minister also claimed that the singer was paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance but was lip-syncing to his songs.

Amid the controversy, SCREEN spoke exclusively to director and writer Raaj Shaandilyaa, who worked with Daler Mehndi on the recreation of his iconic pop song “Na Na Na Na Na Re” for the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Recalling his experience of working with the singer, Raaj vouched for his professionalism and said he had never seen him consume alcohol. “When I was shooting this song with Daler Mehndi at the Ganga ghat, it was peak winter. ‘Unki tabiyat us wakt bhi thodi theek nahi thi’ (He was slightly unwell even then), but despite that, he flew from Delhi to Rishikesh and shot the song with us for two full nights.”

The Dream Girl director added, “These claims that are being made about him drinking are not true, at least from my experience. I have never, ever seen him drink. Generally, people consume brandy at higher altitudes to help with cough and cold, but he did not even do that.”

‘He is our senior artist and a living legend’

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Raaj also questioned the tendency to attribute an artist’s performance to alcohol consumption, pointing out that singers and performers may not always be at their best, especially when they are unwell. He said that artists often push themselves to ensure their commitments do not suffer. “He has been entertaining audiences for the past 35-40 years. An artist always thinks that even if they are unwell, no event or anyone else should suffer because of them. Even if a performance is slightly off, people directly accuse the artist of being drunk and not performing well. I found this very strange. People should understand that he is our senior artist and a living legend. My experience of shooting with him was very good.”

Raaj Shaandilyaa recalls asking Daler Mehndi to recreate his iconic song

The director-writer also recalled how Daler agreed to recreate “Na Na Na Na Na Re” for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video when he approached him for the project. Raaj said he was clear that he wanted the original singer’s voice for the song. “When I called him and said, ‘I don’t want anybody else’s voice; I want only your voice,’ he immediately agreed. That is the love we share. Daler paaji (brother) has always wanted every project, be it films, songs or events, to be done well.”

Speaking about the singer’s nature, Raaj added, “Whenever we call him and tell him that there is a shoot, he always says, ‘Rab rakha.’ He is a very respectable and loving person.”

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Also Read: ‘If Daler Mehndi was ill, why perform?’: Minister says another singer refunded fee due to illness

Raaj Shaandilyaa says he will meet Daler Mehndi once the matter settles down

When asked whether he had reached out to Daler Mehndi or his family to enquire about the singer’s health following the controversy, Raaj explained that he did not want to call Daler immediately. “I keep getting updates from Mika paaji (brother). I deliberately don’t want to disturb him because, during such experiences, when you call and speak to someone, you end up reminding them of the incident and indirectly making them relive it. Once the matter has settled down a little, I will definitely go and meet him.”

Daler receives support from the industry

Following the allegations, Mika Singh released a video statement challenging the claims and saying he would quit singing if the accusations against Daler were proved. He also maintained that Daler Mehndi had never touched alcohol in his life. Kapil Sharma, Vir Das, Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav among others defended the singer.

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When Daler Mehndi spoke about not consuming alcohol

In one of his previous interviews with Navbharat Times during the recreation of the abovementioned song, Daler Mehndi said that he never touched alcohol in his life, and hence, even after 27 years, his tonal quality isn’t compromised. In another interview with The Lallantop two years ago, the singer shared that the only condition his guru agreed to teach him was that he never touched alcohol in his life.