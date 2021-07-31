Daler Mehndi, Guru Randhawa, Sai Dharam Tej and others celebrate Kamalpreet Kaur’s entry into finals: ‘India is with you. Go for it’

Celebs like Daler Mehndi and Guru Randhawa heaped praise on Kamalpreet Kaur. (Photo: Daler Mehndi/Facebook; Reuters; Guru Randhawa/Facebook)

Celebrities across India have lauded discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur for her stunning performance as she made it to the finals in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Her feat has ignited hopes among Indians for a second medal.

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej highlighted how it’s the women who are finding success in Olympics. He tweeted, ” Woah! This Olympics is Full of WOMEN POWER. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 @LovlinaBorgohai #KamalpreetKaur. Yet to witness more. India is with you. Go for it. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics.”

Singer Daler Mehndi posted on Twitter, “What a throw #KamalpreetKaur. 64 Metres In #discussthrow! Kya baat hai! All the best for your finals, Rab Rakha! ❤️ #Tokyo2020.”

What a throw #KamalpreetKaur

64 Metres In #discussthrow! Kya baat hai!

All the best for your finals, Rab Rakha! ❤️#Tokyo2020 — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) July 31, 2021

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote on Twitter, “Throwing the Discus further than 2 previous Gold Medal #Olympics best #KamalpreetKaur can get India its first medal ever in #Athletics at the #OlympicGames 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @WeAreTeamIndia.”

Eyes on the prize. Will be cheering for #kamalpreetkaur on 2nd August.

Lets get it home 💥Waheguru bless you #Olympics pic.twitter.com/ScMAGnwoHt — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) July 31, 2021

Singer Guru Randhawa shared on Twitter, “Eyes on the prize. Will be cheering for #kamalpreetkaur on 2nd August. Let’s get it home 💥Waheguru bless you #Olympics.”

Actor Neetu Chandra tweeted, “Woah! What a performance! 😍 #KamalPreetKaur is the First Indian to touch 64.00M in discus throw at the #Tokyo2020 games. So happy to see our girls shining! 👏 #Cheer4India #Olympics #TeamIndia.”

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “KAMAAL kar diya aapne #KamalpreetKaur. Two more days to go and you gonna create history !! Chak de fatteee ,,, bruuuaaaabhaa.”