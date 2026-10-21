‘Daler Mehndi doesn’t drink, he is unwell’: Rajpal Yadav, Vir Das defend singer amid row

Actors Rajpal Yadav and Vir Das have joined several celebrities in extending support to singer Daler Mehndi after he found himself at the centre of a controversy over his performance in Uttarakhand. Both took to Instagram to share videos defending the veteran singer, with Rajpal criticising the public reprimand he received and Vir recalling how Daler Mehndi supported him early in his career.

Daler Mehndi found himself at the centre of a controversy after Uttarakhand minister and MLA Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance on October 18, accusing the singer of performing under the influence of alcohol. A video of the confrontation went viral on social media, drawing both criticism and support for the veteran singer.

Rajpal Yadav says art cannot be bought

In his video message, Rajpal Yadav criticised the minister’s behaviour, saying that a public representative should show respect towards an artist who has spent decades contributing to music.

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“The way a respected minister spoke to a legendary singer, whose voice has served the country and the world for decades, was deeply disappointing. Using such condemnable words and setting an example of physical aggression does not suit an honourable minister,” Rajpal said.

The actor went on to say that art could not be bought, regardless of the money paid for a performance.

“It seems as if you have bought art. Art can never be bought. Art is a way of life. Respect it. And, for your information, Daler Mehndi does not drink,” he said.

Rajpal also revealed that he had worked with Daler on Welcome to the Jungle and claimed that the singer had not been keeping well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

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“I have also worked with him in Welcome to the Jungle. His health is not good, and everyone is trying to help him recover,” he said.

Rajpal said that an artist’s stature goes beyond any position or public office.

“Positions come and go, but stature remains, and the stature of art has endured for thousands of years. Respect the value of art. God bless you.”

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Vir Das recalls performing with Daler Mehndi early in his career

Comedian Vir Das also shared a video recalling his first international performance, which took place at a Daler Mehndi concert in Dubai when he was in his early twenties.

Vir said he was paid around Rs 23,000-24,000 for the show, a significant amount for him at the time. He had travelled to Dubai and performed short stand-up sets between the singer’s costume changes.

“My first international show was when I was in my early twenties. I went to Dubai to buy a laptop, which was my big mission at the time. I was paid Rs 23,000-24,000 to perform at a music concert, and that was massive money for me,” Vir recalled.

He said the concert had an audience of around 10,000 people, making it one of the biggest crowds he had performed for at that stage of his career.

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“There were seven sherwani changes, and I would do five minutes of stand-up during each one. I had never performed for a crowd that size before. The artist was Daler Mehndi,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Vir added that Daler’s contribution extended beyond the music industry, recalling how supportive the singer had been towards a young comedian.

“It’s not just musicians who have a lot to thank this great man and artist for. Comedians do, too. He was humble, kind, supportive and amazing. Daler paaji, I hope you feel well in your corner. Thank you, from a very young comedian,” he said.

Sona Mohapatra questions Daler Mehndi’s performance

While several members of the entertainment industry have criticised the way Daler Mehndi was addressed publicly, singer Sona Mohapatra has raised questions about professional accountability and the responsibility artists have towards their audiences.

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In an Instagram post, Sona recalled watching Daler perform at the Sufi Heritage Festival at Delhi’s Sunder Nursery on March 1, 2026. She said she and her team had stayed back after her own performance because they were keen to watch the veteran singer deliver a Sufi-oriented set.

However, Sona claimed that the performance was disappointing. She said Daler appeared disoriented, struggled to hold a note and repeatedly sang the same musical phrase. She also recalled seeing audience members gradually leave the venue.

Sona clarified that she did not know the singer’s personal circumstances or health condition and was not attempting to diagnose what she had witnessed. She also said that publicly humiliating an artist was not the solution.

At the same time, she questioned whether the conversation surrounding the Uttarakhand incident was focusing too heavily on the singer’s treatment and not enough on the expectations of audiences who pay to attend performances.

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“A veteran deserves dignity, empathy and gratitude for a lifetime of contribution. And an audience deserves an honest performance, or at the very least, an honest acknowledgement when that is no longer possible,” she wrote.

“Respect is not a one-way entitlement. It is a relationship of reciprocity. Age, legacy and stature deserve reverence. They do not exempt any of us from professional accountability,” she added, while reiterating that she shared her views with sadness rather than malice and continued to respect Daler Mehndi’s legacy.

Celebs support Daler Mehndi

Earlier, the singer’s brother Mika Singh defended him against the allegations, saying Daler Mehndi does not consume alcohol and pointing to his recent health problems and surgery.

Comedian Kapil Sharma also urged people to be kinder, writing that Daler had undergone serious surgery and that people might not know what someone was going through.

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Rapper Badshah criticised the public humiliation of a veteran artist, while singers Palash Sen, Alisha Chinai, Harshdeep Kaur and Shaan also expressed support. Actor Anupam Kher questioned why the minister had chosen to reprimand Daler in front of an audience rather than raise his concerns privately.