Daisy Shah reveals she’s frozen her eggs, says can ‘become a mother whenever I want’: ‘You don’t need to get married to have a family’
Daisy Shah says she doesn't need a man to become a mother as she's now frozen her eggs and can become a mother 'whenever I want.'
Dancer-turned-actor Daisy Shah has decided to not necessarily wait for marriage to become a mother. Daisy, 41, has now revealed that she’s frozen her eggs and will decide to become a mother whenever she wants to.
“I don’t have any alternative thoughts about marriage. I’ve left everything to God. I don’t think you need to get married to build a family,” said the actor, adding, “I’ve frozen my eggs, so I can become a mother whenever I want. I can have my own child.”
Daisy Shah maintains that she’s at a content stage in her life, having achieved everything she wanted to in life.
“I’ve got whatever I wanted in life. I dreamed of owning a house and I got it. I wanted give my family a good life — that happened too. I wanted two dogs. I had one, now I have too. So, I’m happy,” Daisy told Filmgyan.
Daisy Shah previously discussed her “toxic” relationships, claiming that one of her partners even discouraged her from doing films with male co-stars.
“Every day, something or the other is happening. Either the couples are falling apart, or there are the blue drums situations and all that, so it’s very scary,” said Daisy. She also claimed that while she earns her own money, she can’t afford to mother another adult. “It’s not about money because I earn well for myself. I just cannot become the mother of a grown man,” she added.
Daisy Shah clarified that a man doesn’t need to pay for her expenses, but “but you should also be earning at a certain level.” “Sweet talks are good in the beginning, but not later,” said Daisy. She claimed that she’d never choose between “pyaar” (love) and “paisa” (money) because both are equally important.
Daisy Shah, who did the song “Lagan Lagi” from Satish Kaushik’s 2003 romantic film Tere Naam alongside Salman Khan, got her biggest breakthrough with the actor’s 2014 action film Jai Ho, helmed by his younger brother Sohail Khan. She reteamed with Salman for Remo D’Souza’s 2018 action thriller Race 3. She was most recently seen in the web series Red Room in 2024, and has the show The Ghost of Gandhi and Suzad Iqbal Khan’s action film Bihu Attack in the pipeline.
Other prominent celebrities who’ve opted to freeze their eggs include Priyanka Chopra, Mona Singh, Tanishaa Mukerji, Richa Chadha, Mandira Bedi, Farah Khan, and Ekta Kapoor.
