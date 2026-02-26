Daisy Shah reveals she’s frozen her eggs, says can ‘become a mother whenever I want’: ‘You don’t need to get married to have a family’

Dancer-turned-actor Daisy Shah has decided to not necessarily wait for marriage to become a mother. Daisy, 41, has now revealed that she’s frozen her eggs and will decide to become a mother whenever she wants to.

“I don’t have any alternative thoughts about marriage. I’ve left everything to God. I don’t think you need to get married to build a family,” said the actor, adding, “I’ve frozen my eggs, so I can become a mother whenever I want. I can have my own child.”

Daisy Shah maintains that she’s at a content stage in her life, having achieved everything she wanted to in life.