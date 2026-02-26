Dance assistant refused to work with Salman Khan, waited till he offered her heroine’s role: ‘No one says no to Bhai, but I managed to’

Daisy Shah had been part of the industry since the early 2000s, but she rose to prominence only after starring opposite Salman Khan in the 2014 film Jai Ho. Interestingly, this wasn’t the first Salman Khan film she was offered. She had earlier been approached for his 2011 release Bodyguard, but turned it down as she felt the role would do justice to her acting aspirations.

Before stepping into films full-time, Daisy worked as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she shared, “When I was an assistant choreographer, I earned Rs 5,000 on a daily basis. Sometimes we would shoot for ten days a month, and sometimes all thirty.”