Daisy Shah: Trolls have given me more visibility

“I have only become more popular since Race 3 memes”, says Daisy Shah who faced a lot of flak on social media following her dialogue ‘My business is my business, none of your business’. On the sidelines of the film’s world TV premiere on Saturday, Shah talks about working with Salman Khan in two films, and how for her, nothing matters if the film “makes its money”.

Race 3 received a lot of flack on social media, especially your dialogue.

These are two ways to think about it, either you take it positively or you take it negatively, and I take it positively. About my dialogue and the trolls that followed have given me a lot of recognition, visibility and made me popular. So, I am very happy with the outcome.

I don’t think the film did badly. What eventually counts is whether your film was successful at the box-office or not, or more so if the film has made its money, and Race 3 did that. It was a kind of film that people didn’t watch because of whatever reasons, but in the back of their minds, they wanted to. I am saying this as an audience, there have been many times when people have come to me and have told me that a particular movie is ‘bakwaas’, but I want to see it. So it is like that. I don’t think it was a failure, neither did the trade analysts think so. The film did its business.

Now the film is having a TV premiere, you think it will help?

When Jai Ho had released, people did not go to the theatres to watch it, but today it is played on TV so often, and people are watching it. I think a lot of people prefer watching films on TV, in the comfort of their homes. So, I am sure people will watch Race 3 also, and have fun.

You have done two films with Salman Khan and both became successful mainly because of him. Have you chalked out a career plan for yourself, and thought of the kind of films you want to do?

I want to be a part of successful films. That’s all! I would like to balance my career, do meaningful cinema and also do fluff films. For me, commercial cinema is equally important. I am doing a Gujarati film that starts next month. After that, I am doing a Bollywood film, and then I am a part of a bigger film but I can’t talk about it just yet.

