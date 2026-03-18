Daisy Shah says Palash Muchhal was afraid to contact her after wedding fiasco; refuses to judge him: ‘There are two sides to a coin’

After composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was called off, the filmmaker announced his new directorial venture starring Shreyas Talpade and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. In a recent interaction, Daisy shared how Palash hesitated to contact her directly for the project after the controversy.

Speaking to Miss Malini, she said, “I got 2–3 calls from random people saying that there is a film that Palash is making, and he wants me to be a part of the film. I was like Palash knows me personally because I am really good friends with Palash’s sister Palak, so I was thinking if Palash wants to speak to me, he will contact me directly, or he would message me through Palak so why am I getting a message from a random person whom I don’t know.”

She added, “So, I happened to drop a message to Palash, asking about the same, and he said, ‘yeah ma’am this is true, but because of the situation lately, I am not calling personally anybody because it might go on a different tangent altogether’.” They later planned a narration and Daisy expressed her interest in going ahead with the project.

When asked if she ever doubted working on a project with Palash, who has been a very controversial figure lately after his wedding was called off and he was also reportedly accused of cheating, she said, “I can switch off from personal life to professional life, and I don’t think your personal life should affect your professional life. First of all, I don’t know what is the actual story. There are always two sides to a coin. We really don’t know what went wrong because it is between two families, we are sitting here and judging from what we heard from the media houses. We don’t know what is the actual truth, and that doesn’t mean that I am nullifying the woman side of the story. I’m just being neutral. Also, he contacted me on a professional level. So, who am I to even judge a book by its cover?”

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh-starrer’s non-Hindi preview shows cancelled amid dubbing issues, refunds initiated

She also said that she hopes the couple gets back together. “I hope everything gets well on both sides, and they come together because they actually make a lovely pair.”

For the unversed, Palash and Smriti, who had been dating for some time, were set to tie the knot on November 25, 2025, and all the pre-wedding festivities had also taken place. However, just a day before the wedding, it was called off due to the ill health of Smriti’s father. Later, it was alleged that the wedding was cancelled after Palash cheated on Smriti. Subsequently, both Smriti and Palash took to social media to announce that their wedding had been called off.