Daisy Shah’s Maldives vacation photos will make you jealous

Daisy Shah shared stunning photos from her vacation. (Photo: Daisy Shah/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Daisy Shah is enjoying her holiday in Maldives. She has been sharing photos and videos from the vacation on her Instagram account, and it will make you green with envy.

“To infinity and beyond ♾,” wrote the actor as she posed by the beach.

Sharing a video, Daisy Shah wrote, “Meet me where the sky touches the sea 😍.”

“Love it. Live it. Twirl it, ” read the photo’s caption.

Well, here are more stunning photos from Daisy Shah’s vacation:

Daisy Shah posed on the beach in a black swimsuit.

Before the vacation started, Daisy shared, “Here’s to new beginnings. A paradise awaits 😇😍.” She also posted, “Always wanted to go on a vacay. Hum toh chale!!!! ✈️.”

As Daisy’s vacation came to an end, she shared a photo and video and wrote, “Until next time!!! Thank you @travelwithjourneylabel You guys left no stone unturned to make sure I had a wonderful vacay in these tough COVID times 😇.”

