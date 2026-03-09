Daisy Shah hits back at troll for claiming she doesn’t endorse firecrackers, but cooks at Iftaar parties: ‘Spreading hate in the name of religion’

Daisy Shah has given it back to a troll who tried to insinuate that while the actor doesn’t endorse firecrackers on festivals like Diwali, she opts for not only visiting but also cooking at Iftaar parties ahead of Eid. Daisy pointed how the two choices are mutually exclusive and have no correlation with each other whatsoever.

“Fire Crackers and cooking food are completely different from each other. Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon (folded hands emoji),” wrote Daisy on X, responding to the troll’s comment. They posted previously, along with a picture of Daisy cooking jalebis at an Iftaar party, “Meet Daisy Shah >She has a problem with firecrackers >But She visits Iftaar parties and cooks there as well (clown emoji).”