Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Daisy Shah hits back at troll for claiming she doesn’t endorse firecrackers, but cooks at Iftaar parties: ‘Spreading hate in the name of religion’
"Firecrackers and cooking food are completely different from each other," Daisy Shah clapped back at an X user, wishing he "gets better very soon".
Daisy Shah has given it back to a troll who tried to insinuate that while the actor doesn’t endorse firecrackers on festivals like Diwali, she opts for not only visiting but also cooking at Iftaar parties ahead of Eid. Daisy pointed how the two choices are mutually exclusive and have no correlation with each other whatsoever.
“Fire Crackers and cooking food are completely different from each other. Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon (folded hands emoji),” wrote Daisy on X, responding to the troll’s comment. They posted previously, along with a picture of Daisy cooking jalebis at an Iftaar party, “Meet Daisy Shah >She has a problem with firecrackers >But She visits Iftaar parties and cooks there as well (clown emoji).”
Fire Crackers and cooking food are completely different from each other. Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/QNCN086CE4
— Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) March 8, 2026
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
In the past, Daisy has been quite vocal about the damage excessive use of firecrackers cause to the environment, particularly during festivals like Diwali. Like several other actors, like Dia Mirza, Daisy has also adopted an environment-friendly approach and urged her fans and followers to not indulge in the excessive use of firecrackers on occasions like Diwali.
Several users on X also lent their support to Daisy for her clap back at the troll on Sunday. “The two aren’t even comparable. One’s a public hazard, the other’s private celebration & warmth. Calling out unsafe practices isn’t hate, twisting it into religious division is. More power to you,” wrote a user. Another one commented, “Exactly daisy they only want to spread hate and want to get intentions for engagement on post.”
Also Read: Nita Ambani dances with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to Salman Khan’s iconic song. Watch
“Well said Daisy. May your tribe increase,” posted a third one. “Our priority should have been to criticise her for promoting unhealthy foods , she looks so fit herself, but the gobar police thinks our only problem is religious. With big Indian bellies and a smartphone in hand we think our salvage is in religion and not in health, education, development,” commented another user.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05