‘He was holding my hand’: Daisy Shah recalls the chilling moment a South filmmaker made her uncomfortable during a private meeting

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah has been open about her struggles in the film industry. In a recent interaction, Daisy spoke about facing harassment during the early days of her career. She recalled how she went to meet a South filmmaker for a possible casting opportunity; however, the meeting turned into an uncomfortable experience for her.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, she recalled, “I was touched badly by one of the filmmakers in South. He had come to Mumbai for casting. We were 6-7 girls who went to meet him. He was meeting each one of us individually. But I didn’t like because he was holding my hand,” Daisy said.

Daisy shared that since she has always been wary of people touching her, she immediately sensed unease in the company of the filmmaker. She said, “I’ve always been apprehensive about people touching me. The reason why I don’t get massage done is because I don’t like being touched, even by a woman…by a man is a different story altogether. So that just put me off. I told him ‘I will get back to you’ but I never got back to him.”

However, that one incident early on in her career taught Daisy an important lesson. Speaking about the same, she said, “The incident taught me that you are not supposed to meet anyone alone.”

On the work front, Daisy is currently working on Palash Muchhal’s next directorial, a Mumbai-based thriller that also stars Shreyas Talpade in the lead role. After struggling in Bollywood for years, Daisy got her big break in 2014 when she starred opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho. Since then, she has starred in films like Hate Story 3, Race 3, and more.

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During the same interaction, Daisy shared her thoughts on the narrative that her career exists only because of Salman Khan. Defending herself, she said, “People think that if a woman is doing something substantial in terms of work, there’s definitely someone who’s backing her, someone who’s helping her out. And there’s nothing wrong in it. Because today, if I am helping someone, it’s because someone had helped me. It’s a chain – you do good, you give out good, and then the chain continues. But people refuse to look at it. I don’t feel hurt about it anymore. I’m past it. I have become acclimatised to that particular trait.”

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EDITORIAL NOTE: This account of personal experience is shared for informational purposes and highlights the importance of professional boundaries and personal safety. If you or someone you know has experienced similar distress or harassment, seeking support from trusted professionals or support groups is encouraged.