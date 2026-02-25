Daisy Shah calls Palash Muchhal a ‘good person’ amid controversial split with Smriti Mandhana: ‘His family is grounded, believes in God’

Almost a week ago, music composer and director Palash Muchhal made headlines after announcing his new directorial venture starring Shreyas Talpade and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. This marked the first project Palash announced after his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. The development came after allegations surfaced about Palash cheating on the cricketer before their scheduled wedding. Now, Daisy Shah has spoken about Palash, describing him as a “very good” person.

Recently, while speaking to Filmygyan, Daisy shared how she came in contact with Palash through his sister, singer Palak Muchhal. Palak had crooned a song in Daisy’s debut film Jai Ho. Speaking about the same, Daisy said, “Palash is very good as a person. In fact, I have met him a couple of times. Palak had done a song for Jai Ho, so I have known her since then, so I frequently go to parties at Palak‘s home for birthdays and Ganpati Pooja, and that’s how I met Palash. That’s how I got to know that he is a music composer and a director.”