Daisy Shah calls Palash Muchhal a ‘good person’ amid controversial split with Smriti Mandhana: ‘His family is grounded, believes in God’
Palash Muchhal announced his new directorial, starring Daisy Shah, last week. This marked the first project he had announced after his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off.
Almost a week ago, music composer and director Palash Muchhal made headlines after announcing his new directorial venture starring Shreyas Talpade and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. This marked the first project Palash announced after his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. The development came after allegations surfaced about Palash cheating on the cricketer before their scheduled wedding. Now, Daisy Shah has spoken about Palash, describing him as a “very good” person.
Recently, while speaking to Filmygyan, Daisy shared how she came in contact with Palash through his sister, singer Palak Muchhal. Palak had crooned a song in Daisy’s debut film Jai Ho. Speaking about the same, Daisy said, “Palash is very good as a person. In fact, I have met him a couple of times. Palak had done a song for Jai Ho, so I have known her since then, so I frequently go to parties at Palak‘s home for birthdays and Ganpati Pooja, and that’s how I met Palash. That’s how I got to know that he is a music composer and a director.”
Talking further about Palash’s family, Daisy added, “I met his family, beautiful family, they are very grounded. They very much believe in God and I think that is the good part about them. Those who believe in God are positive people.”
Palash–Smriti breakup
Palash and Smriti’s wedding, which was scheduled to take place on November 25, 2025, was cancelled just a day before the ceremony. At the time, it was communicated to the media that the wedding had been called off due to the ill health of Smriti’s father. However, later it was alleged that the wedding was cancelled after Palash cheated on Smriti. Following the incident, Palash was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Sangli, where the wedding was to be organised, and was later brought to Mumbai. Subsequently, both Smriti and Palash took to social media to announce that their wedding had been cancelled.
Announcing cancellation of her wedding, Smriti wrote, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the sane. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”
She concluded, “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward.”
