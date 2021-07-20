Dial 100 trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta promise an edge-of-the-seat thriller

The trailer of upcoming movie Dial 100 was released on Tuesday. Manoj Bajpayee plays an emergency call operator in the ZEE5 original film.

Going by the trailer, Manoj’s Nikhil Sood begins his shift in the control room just like any other day. And he ends up taking a call that gives him the creeps. As he struggles to make sense of the strange nature of the call, he finds himself right in the middle of a sticky situation. It is a high stake life-and-death situation. His wife and son have been taken hostage by a troubled woman, played by Neena Gupta, who seems to be acting out of deep despair. Neena’s character Seema Palwa has lost her child and she, for some reason, holds the call operator responsible for her personal tragedy. The trailer suggests a plot setup similar to Halle Berry’s 2013 physiological thriller The Call.

Talking about Dial 100, Manoj Bajpayee said in a statement, “It’s a unique film with lots of twists and turns which will engage the audience till the end. I am feeling quite kicked about the fact that the announcement itself has generated so much interest and excitement. Dial 100 was an experience for me, and I am sure that the audience will have the same feeling after watching it.”

Director Rensil D’Silva added, “When we make a film on a story which revolves around just one night, we have to ensure that there’s never a dull moment. That’s what Dial 100 promises from start to end – an entertaining thriller with stellar performances, an engaging narrative and some jaw-dropping moments.”

Dial 100, also starring Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in important roles, is set to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5.