Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor win big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, The Kashmir Files wins best film. See complete winner list

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 full list of winners: The Kashmir Files won the Best Film Award and RRR was honoured with the Film Of The Year Award.

alia bhatt, rekhaAlia Bhatt, Rekha and Rishab Shetty at alia bhatt, ranbir kapoor, rekha, Rishab shetty, anupam kher, kantara, brahmastra, the kashmir files, RRR, ss rajamouli, R Balki, alia and rekha, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 complete winner list, Dadasaheb Phalke awards winners, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actors across film industries attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 in Mumbai on February 20. Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade and R Balki, among others, were clicked arriving for the event. 

Rekha and Alia shared an adorable moment on the red carpet when they bumped into each other. The veteran actor kissed Alia on her cheeks and the duo posed together for the photographers. Alia took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for Brahmastra Part One – Shiva. 

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty won the Most Promising Actor for the film Kantara. RRR was declared as the film of the year and The Kashmir Files won the Best Film Award. Rekha was honoured with an award for her Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry.

Here’s the complete list of winners: 

Best Film – The Kashmir Files

Film Of The Year – RRR

Best Actor – Ranbir Kapoor (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Actress – Alia Bhatt (Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Critics Best Actor – Varun Dhawan (Bhediya)

Critics Best Actress – Vidya Balan (Jalsa)

Best Director – R Balki (Chup)

Best Cinematographer – PS Vinod (Vikram Vedha)

Most Promising Actor – Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role – Manish Paul (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sachet Tandon (Maiyya Mainu – Jersey)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Neeti Mohan (Meri Jaan – Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Best Web Series – Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (Hindi)

Most Versatile Actor – Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Television Series Of The Year – Anupamaa

Best Actor In A Television Series – Zain Imam for Fanaa (Ishq Mein Marjawaan)

Best Actress In A Television Series – Tejasswi Prakash (Naagin)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

 

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 10:56 IST
