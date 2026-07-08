Dada first look: Rajkummar Rao recreates Sourav Ganguly’s historic shirt-swinging moment

The makers of Dada, the upcoming biopic of ace Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, have unveiled the film’s first look on his 54th birthday. The film, which features Rajkummar Rao as Ganguly, is seen recreating a historic milestone of the former Indian cricket team captain in the first look. Ganguly even shared the film’s poster on X, calling it the “best gift ever”.

Dada first look

Ganguly took to his X handle on Wednesday morning and shared the first look poster. “The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! #RajkummarRao,” he wrote in the caption. Rajkummar, as well as Dada director Vikramaditya Motwane, also shared the poster on their Instagram handles, wishing “our dearest Dada” a very happy birthday. The tagline on the poster aptly reads, “He didn’t just play the game, he changed it.”