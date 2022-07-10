Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor reveals he wants a daughter

Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his film Shamshera, will be seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar tonight. The special episode will see the actor interacting with Star Plus actors. The dad-to-be will also take some parenting tips from Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly. As readers would know, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child. And while in conversation with Rupali, Ranbir will go on to reveal that he wants his child to be a girl.

The video begins with the Wake Up Sid actor asking Rupali how can he become the world’s best dad. “Duniya ke best pita banne ke liye aap mujhe kuch madad denge, meri help karenge ki mein kya kar sakta hu?” he asks with a smile. The television actor says that having a child is like your heart living outside your body.

Ranbir Kapoor then reveals that he wants a girl child as he says, “Mujhe beti hi chahiye.” The actor also gets trained by Rupali Ganguly on how to hold a baby, and even change diapers. As he cradles the baby doll, Ranbir coyly says, “Ale le meri beti”.

This is so cuteee @TheRupali mam teaching Ranbir about handing a baby This Ravivaar is going to Dhamakedaar man Superrr excited #Anupamaa #RanbirKapoor #ravivaarwithstarparivaar pic.twitter.com/LC2T4Zp8LQ — Anupamaa_motherland (@Anupamaamother) July 7, 2022

Earlier talking about having a baby with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir said that while he is “not prepared” to be a father yet, he is “thrilled, excited.” “I always wanted children. Alia and I have been talking about children ever since we met. We want to have lots of children. She is back tonight. I am going to see her after two months, so we have lots of talking and planning (to do). We have been on the phone every day, dreaming about the future, what it’s going to be like. But till the day it happens, I don’t know how it’s going to be, but I am so excited,” the actor shared.

Ranbir said that he does not want Alia to “sacrifice her dreams” after having a baby. The Sanju actor explained that he and Alia grew up in a time when their fathers were away working and hence, they were largely raised by their mothers. Ranbir said that he wants to be a more hands-on parent with his baby.

After dating each other for a few years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. The couple announced their pregnancy last month via an Instagram post.