Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar: Tara Sutaria, Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan sizzle it up

Bollywood’s favourite fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani is back with his annual calendar, albeit a bit late this year. Actors Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan have posted their look from the calendar on their social media accounts.

Dabboo also shared photos as well as behind-the-scenes action from the making of his calendar. “#dabbooratnanicalendar 2021 Launching Soon! Finally!!! 😍🤩💯❤️♾ There Wasn’t A Right Moment To Release It Any Sooner…. As They Say All Good Things Are Worth Waiting For! 👌🏻⏳💯🤞🏻🙏🏼,” he wrote.

He added that there won’t be a party to launch the calendar. “Considering The Circumstances, We Won’t Be Having A #dabbooratnanicalendarlaunch Party At The Moment… We Will Share Our Creation Of Love Right Here!”

Sunny Leone shared her look with the caption, “Summer is here!! 🏖,” while Vicky Kaushal posted, “We on a hattrick now @dabbooratnani !!! Such a pleasure again to be a part of your calendar.”

Dabboo Ratnani has earlier shared a BTS video with Alia Bhatt too. More photos from the calendar are expected soon.

The photographer also revealed that Tara Sutaria will be featuring on it for the first time. Announcing the debut, he also said he would be discussing her look during an Instagram session.

Bollywood’s A-listers from the Bachchans — Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya — to Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar, among others, regularly feature on this annual calendar.