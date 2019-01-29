Hina Khan, Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone attend Dabboo Ratnani 2019 calendar launch

Toggle Menu
After teasers and behind the scenes photos, Dabboo Ratnani launched his 2019 calendar on Monday evening in the presence of the who's who of the film and television industry. Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Hina Khan and Ankita Lokhande attended the launch.

2019 marks the 20th edition of Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar.

The much-awaited annual calendar of Bollywood’s ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani is finally out. After teasers and behind the scenes photos, Ratnani launched his 2019 calendar on Monday evening in the presence of the who’s who of the film and television industry.

Like every year, this year too the calendar was adorned by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan among others.

2019 marks the 20th edition of the much-talked-about calendar and one star who has been a part of all 20 calendars of the celebrity photographer is Aishwarya Rai. The ones who have made their debut on the calendar are actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor.

twinkle khanna at dabboo ratnani calendar launch
Twinkle Khanna strikes a pose with Dabboo Ratnani and family at the calendar launch event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
kartik aaryan photos
Kartik Aaryan was all smiles at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
kartik aaryan dabboo ratnani calendar photos
Kartik Aaryan strikes a pose with Dabboo Ratnani’s daughter at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
kiara advani dabboo ratnani calendar
Kiara Advani has made her debut on Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar this year. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
vidya balan photos
Vidya Balan struck a pose at the Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
farhan akhtar, shibani dandekar photos
Farhan Akhtar came with rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
maniesh paul at dabboo ratnani calendar launch
Maniesh Paul with Manisha Ratnani at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
sunny leone dabboo ratnani calendar photos
Sunny Leone was also spotted at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
rekha photos
Rekha also attended Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
tiger shroff photos
Tiger Shroff at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
hina khan pics
Best friends, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma were also photographed at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
karan tacker images
TV actor Karan Tacker attended Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

At the launch event, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon and Vidya Balan among others posed with their shots from the calendar. TV stars Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Karan Tacker, Ankita Lokhande and Manish Paul also attended the launch.

kartik aaryan dabboo ratnani calendar 2019
Kartik Aaryan posed with kittens for Dabboo Ratnani 2019 calendar. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
kiara advani dabboo ratnani calendar 2019
Kiara Advani looks glamorous in her picture from Dabboo Ratnani 2019 calendar. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
kriti sanon dabboo ratnani calendar 2019
Kriti Sanon shot in a pool for Dabboo Ratnani 2019 calendar. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
tiger shroff dabboo ratnani calendar 2019
Tiger Shroff with his shot from Dabboo Ratnani 2019 calendar. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
vidya balan dabboo ratnani calendar 2019
Vidya Balan poses with her shot from the Dabboo Ratnani 2019 calendar. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

“Fun, amazing, cute, colourful, glamorous, funky and cool” are some of the words which Bollywood stars used to describe Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 calendar. Though all the shots of the calendar are not out, some of them have been shared on fan pages of the Bollywood stars.

