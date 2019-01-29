Hina Khan, Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone attend Dabboo Ratnani 2019 calendar launch

The much-awaited annual calendar of Bollywood’s ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani is finally out. After teasers and behind the scenes photos, Ratnani launched his 2019 calendar on Monday evening in the presence of the who’s who of the film and television industry.

Like every year, this year too the calendar was adorned by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan among others.

2019 marks the 20th edition of the much-talked-about calendar and one star who has been a part of all 20 calendars of the celebrity photographer is Aishwarya Rai. The ones who have made their debut on the calendar are actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor.

See photos from Dabboo Ratnani 2019 calendar launch event

At the launch event, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon and Vidya Balan among others posed with their shots from the calendar. TV stars Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Karan Tacker, Ankita Lokhande and Manish Paul also attended the launch.

Check out a few shots from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 calendar

“Fun, amazing, cute, colourful, glamorous, funky and cool” are some of the words which Bollywood stars used to describe Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 calendar. Though all the shots of the calendar are not out, some of them have been shared on fan pages of the Bollywood stars.