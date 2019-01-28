Dabboo Ratnani’s 2019 calendar to feature Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan and Janhvi Kapoor among others

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently released the first teaser of his 2019 calendar featuring a host of Bollywood personalities. The over nine-minute teaser features the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

In the clip, we see various celebrities interacting and mingling with the family of the celebrated photographer. Abhishek Bachchan, who shows up in a suit in the video, is seen making light of Dabboo and his skills.

“People shoot with him for Manisha and the kids,” says Junior Bachchan at one point. Aishwarya, on the other hand, is seen congratulating the photographer on his fabulous work.

Incidentally, 2019 marks the twentieth year of Dabboo Ratnani’s Bollywood calendar. In the teaser, the stars recall for how many years they have been a part of Dabboo’s calendar.

While Aishwarya is the only one who has featured in all of Dabboo’s 20 calendars, Bollywood newbies Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be making their debut with the 2019 calendar.

The 2019 calendar will feature 24 actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.