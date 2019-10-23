Dabangg 3 trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey

The much-awaited action film Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres on December 20 this year. But ahead of the film release, the makers will launch the trailer of Salman Khan starrer in Mumbai. The film, which marks Salman’s return as Chulbul ‘Robinhood’ Pandey, will see Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprising their respective roles.

The upcoming franchise has two new characters. While the antagonist will be played by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, Salman will introduce his friend Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee M Manjrekar with the film. Saiee will be playing the role of Khushi. The makers are yet to reveal anything more about the character.

Dabangg franchise started in the year of 2010. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaaz Khan. The third franchise will see Prabhudheva at the director’s chair. Salman and Prabhudeva have previously worked together in the 2009 film Wanted.

Arbaaz Khan, who also co-produced Dabangg 3, said Salman is “conscious” of fan expectations regarding the series and Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey.