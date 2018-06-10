Dabangg tour: Katrina Kaif to perform on ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani,’ shares rehearsal video

Dabangg Tour: Katrina Kaif to perform with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and many others. Dabangg Tour: Katrina Kaif to perform with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and many others.

Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour is all set to hit the USA. But before the actor brings the heavy dose of entertainment to the country, it is Katrina Kaif who has raised the hopes quite high with her promises of a scintillating performance on the big stage. The actor took to her Facebook account and shared a dance video. In the short clip, we see Katrina showing her dance moves on one of her famous tracks – ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani.’ Well, Katrina is one of the best performers and we have no doubts that she will leave no stone unturned with her performance.

Recently, there were reports that Katrina is the highest paid actor after Salman in the international tour which is co-organised by Sohail Khan.

According to a report by DNA, Katrina is taking home an amount of Rs 12 crore for the aforementioned tour. Other leading ladies who will be accompanying Salman on the tour include his Race 3 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut in Bollywood with Salman in Dabangg, will also be travelling to America for the tour.

“Katrina is obviously the biggest star from the lot, after Salman. Plus, she’s a terrific dancer. Her final solo act will surprise everyone. She’s being paid around Rs 12 cr for the whole tour (eight shows) whereas Jacqueline and Sonakshi are both getting somewhere between Rs 6 cr to Rs 8 cr. But Jackie’s remuneration is a little higher than that of Sona,” DNA quoted a source as saying.

The gang of Da-Bangg tour will head to the USA on July 22. The troop would first set the stage on fire in Atlanta and then move to other states within the US. Their last destination is Toronto.

